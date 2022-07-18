US Markets

Iron ore rises back above $100 as China steps in to ease property woes

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures bounced back above the $100 mark on Monday, as top steel producer China sought to ease concerns over financial distress facing its property sector, but persistent COVID-19 worries limited gains.

July 18 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures bounced back above the $100 mark on Monday, as top steel producer China sought to ease concerns over financial distress facing its property sector, but persistent COVID-19 worries limited gains.

The steelmaking ingredient's front-month August contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFQ2 was up 3.7% at $100.05 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT, rebounding from an eight-month low of $96 hit on Friday.

On China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded September iron ore contract DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 2.2% higher at 679 yuan ($100.63) a tonne, after earlier touching a seven-month low of 638.50 yuan.

Other commodities in China's ferrous complex also rebounded from recent selloffs, with construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 up 2.1% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbing 3.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 3.6% and coke DCJcv1 advanced 3.3%.

Chinese regulators on Sunday urged banks to extend loans to qualified real estate projects and meet developers financing needs where reasonable, in their latest efforts to ease concerns triggered by a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses.

A growing number of home buyers across China threatened to stop making mortgage payments for stalled property projects, aggravating a real-estate crisis that has already hit the economy.

The turmoil rattled metal markets last week. Benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's spot price for the China-bound material dropped to $100 a tonne on Friday, the weakest since November, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"The rapid escalation in mortgage repayment refusals underscores the importance of policy support to revive housing buyers' confidence and stabilize the housing price," J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

China's property sector accounts for about a quarter of the domestic steel demand.

COVID-19 flare-ups are also a recurring concern, with several Chinese cities including Shanghai on their toes due to new outbreaks.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

