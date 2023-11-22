Iron ore retreats from months-high on China intervention fears

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Singapore iron ore futures reversed course to slip on Thursday, as traders weighed growing risks of intervention from authorities in top consumer China to curb prices, although prospects of improved demand capped losses.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was down 1.17% at $133.1 a ton, as of 0212 GMT. In the previous session, the contract scaled a and also recorded an 11% jump since early-November.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 was flat at 984.5 yuan ($136.53) a metric ton, as of 0200 GMT, after drawing closer to the psychological level of 1,000 yuan a ton on Wednesday.

The DCE raised margin requirements for speculative trading on iron ore futures contracts to 15% from 13% from settlement on Nov. 20.

Iron ore prices flitted after fears of reinforced supervision from China authorities following a price rally partially offset hopes of sustained demand, analysts said.

Markets gauged an improvement in steel margins and mills have started stocking raw materials to meet production requirements in winter, they said.

"The fall in daily hot metal output might be eased by improving profitability among steel mills," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

"Also, inventories of raw materials stayed at a relatively low level and there is still expectation of winter stockpiling."

Other steelmaking ingredients slipped further despite some coking plants raising their coke offering prices by between 100 yuan and 110 yuan a ton.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE retreated 2.26% and 1.83%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange extended losses amid rising output and weakening demand.

Rebar SRBcv1 shed 1.13%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 0.2%, wire rod SWRcv1 dropped 0.76% and stainless steel SHSScv1 collapsed 1.39%.

China's top steel production hub Tangshan decided to remove the level 2 emergency response, which typically require local mills to curb production, from Wednesday as air quality improved.

Meanwhile, the latest cold wave that will sweep across many regions sparked concerns over diminishing steel demand as construction activities are typically affected.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

