Iron ore retreats from 4-week highs as China sticks to zero-COVID policy

Enrico Dela Cruz
Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

Iron ore futures pulled back on Friday as Beijing signalled that controlling COVID-19 outbreaks remains its priority, although the steelmaking ingredient was set for its steepest weekly rise since March after solid gains in recent days.

Iron ore's most-traded September contract on the Singapore Exchange fell as much as 5.4% to $112.30 a tonne, after touching its highest since June 30 at $119.90 in the previous session.

On China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, September iron ore was up 0.9% at 774.50 yuan ($114.80) a tonne, off Thursday's four-week peak of 798.50 yuan.

China is sticking to its "dynamic zero-COVID" policy, state media said after a high-level meeting of the ruling Communist Party on Thursday.

"It appears to us that any change in the zero-COVID policy will only happen when authorities are convinced that mutations are less virulent and vaccines/medicines are proven to be more effective. Both are unlikely to happen in the near term," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Iron ore and steel markets suffered losses in the second quarter as COVID-19 lockdowns in China dampened demand in the world's biggest steel producer and consumer.

But iron ore rebounded strongly this week, with the benchmark 62%-grade material gaining about 15% in the spot market as of Thursday amid rebounding steel margins and the optimism about demand prospects in coming months. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Chinese steel demand in July-December is likely to rise by as much as 3% over first-half volume, industry news provider Mysteel quoted Luo Tiejun, vice chairman of the China Iron & Steel Association, as saying at a business conference on Thursday.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.7%, extending gains to a third day, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.8%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 was up 1%.

Other steelmaking ingredients traded higher, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 up 3.3 and coke DCJcv1 rising 1.9%.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

