Iron ore retreats as traders assess China demand

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures slipped on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark price pulling back from the previous session's contract high, as traders assessed demand in top steel producer China while also keeping an eye on regulatory risks.

The steelmaking ingredient, however, was on track for a 2% monthly gain in the Dalian Commodity Exchange, and has risen 11% on the Singapore Exchange this month, extending a rally driven by improved demand prospects after China dismantled strict COVID-19 curbs.

The so-called China reopening has also boosted spot iron prices, with the benchmark 62%-grade material hitting the highest since June on Monday above $130 a tonne, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian exchange DCIOcv1 was down 0.6% at 872 yuan ($129.09) a tonne, as of 0544 GMT.

SGX iron ore's benchmark March contract SZZFH3 shed 0.9% to $127 a tonne.

"Iron ore prices may stay range-bound when steel mills resume production after the CNY (Lunar New Year) break," industry consultancy and data provider Mysteel said in its latest weekly outlook.

Iron ore port stocks in China also likely accumulated after the week-long holiday, it said.

Worries about regulatory intervention as China has warned against excessive market speculation were also seen curbing iron ore prices.

"The risk of price regulation still exists," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs were also under pressure, with coking coal DJMcv1 falling as much as 4%, and coke DCJcv1 shedding 2.6%.

China is set to receive at least two cargoes of Australian coal in early February, according to traders and shiptracking data, the first since an unofficial ban on imports in place since 2020 was lifted earlier this month.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped 1.7%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slumped 2%, and wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 0.7%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.8%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.