Iron ore retreats as China's bourse plans to limit trading volumes

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Iron ore prices fell on Tuesday, as traders remained cautious after a state-backed bourse in top consumer China said it would limit trading volumes of futures contracts for the key steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1ended daytime trading 0.48% lower at 923.5 yuan ($126.81) a metric ton.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.76% lower at $122.85 a ton as of 0705 GMT.

The DCE said late on Monday that trading volumesof opening both long and short positions on iron ore futures from January to May 2024 among any non-futures company member shall not exceed 1,000 lots on any single day, effective Wednesday.

Trading volume on the other futures contracts shall not exceed 2,000 lots for a single day, it added, while trading volume for hedging and market-making of opening positions shall be exempted.

The DCE also announced to raisetrading fee rates of iron ore futures contracts from January to May 2024 from daytime trading on Thursday.

"The move is to curb the excessive speculative activities and we expect iron ore prices to move within limited range in the short term," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

Limiting losses was news of unseasonably cold weather and blizzards hitting northeast China on Monday, raising concerns that more regions will be hit by the cold wave, affecting construction activities.

Other steelmaking ingredients rose, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 1.27% and 0.3%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar SRBcv1 fell 0.52%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.51%, wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 0.5% while stainless steel SHSScv1retreated 0.31%.

"Steelmakers are still facing pressure from the supply side amid the slower-than-expected pace in steel production cuts," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

($1 = 7.2824 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

