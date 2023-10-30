Iron ore retreats as caution dominates on disappointing China data

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Iron ore drifted lower on Tuesday, as caution dominated among traders after the latest manufacturing data in the world's second-largest economy missed expectations.

The benchmark November iron ore SZZFX3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.71% lower at $120.85 a metric ton, as of 0200 GMT.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 nudged down 0.06% to 895 yuan ($122.32) a ton, as of 0210 GMT, after touching the psychological level of 900 yuan a ton a day before.

China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October when the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5, dipping back below the 50-point level, demarcating contraction from expansion and missing a forecast of 50.2.

Also, the PMI in China's steel industry slid to 45.6 in October from 45.8 previously, data from China Logistics Information Centre showed, forecasting steel output to contract further in November, citing a typical production restriction in winter and pressure from continuously narrowing steel margins.

Sending further downward pressure to the market is also fear of intervention from relevant government bodies, following a rally in prices, analysts said.

But there are also growing supply risks-potential strike action in Australia, analysts at ING bank said in a note, pointing to the approval of industrial action plans among nearly 350 BHP BHP.AX iron ore rail workers that could include work stoppages of up to 24 hours.

Other steelmaking ingredients also posted losses, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 1.15% and 1.06%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 was little changed, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged down 0.05%, stainless steel SHSScv1 declined 1.12%, while wire rod SWRcv1 added 0.22%.

"Demand remained weak with the market still facing the 'strong expectation and weak reality' and whether there will be an upward momentum later depends on how the stimulus landed," analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

($1 = 7.3166 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

