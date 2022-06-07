Iron ore retreats after rally fans fears of steel margin squeeze

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in Asia slipped on Tuesday as traders fretted about high prices squeezing steel mill margins after Chinese demand for the steelmaking ingredient spurred an earlier rally.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.6% lower at 928.50 yuan ($139.32) a tonne, after hitting a 10-month high on Monday.

Iron ore's most-active July contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFN2 slipped 0.2% to $143.55 a tonne by 0701 GMT.

Iron ore's extended rally ended on Monday, bringing the spot price for the China-bound benchmark material to a six-week high of $144.50 a tonne following Beijing's oft-repeated pledge to support the struggling domestic economy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Top steel producer China's moves to ease COVID-19 restrictions added fuel to that rally, as did shrinking stockpiles of imported iron ore at Chinese ports. SH-TOT-IRONINV

But high prices of steel inputs are adding to the challenges facing mills because demand has yet to pick up strongly after weeks of lockdowns and China is determined to limit steel production this year.

"The short-term iron ore demand has increased more than expected, but the profits of downstream steel mills are weak," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

China's crude steel production fell in 2021 for the first time in six years after record output in 2020 as the country stepped up efforts to contain emissions in its mammoth ferrous sector. It is aiming for even lower output this year.

"China's goal to reduce steel output again in 2022 will likely weigh on China's steel output later this year," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar, though he added the magnitude of the drop may be smaller than last year.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1.2% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 1.1%, but stainless steel SHSScv1 edged up 0.2% on Tuesday.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slipped 0.5% and coke DCJcv1 lost 0.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Jamie Freed)

