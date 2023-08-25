Iron ore resumes SGX rally on bets over China's near-term demand

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iron ore resumed its rally in Singapore on Friday, putting it on track for its biggest weekly gain in 11 weeks, underpinned by China's policy support for its faltering economic recovery and optimism over demand prospects in the near term.

Though little changed on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's Chinese benchmark was also poised to log a similar weekly milestone, ahead of a seasonal pick-up in domestic construction activity from September to October.

"As we enter the seasonally bullish Sept/Oct onshore season we are of the opinion dips will find support," Al Munro at broker Marex said in a note.

Iron ore's benchmark September contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFU3 was up 1.5% at $113.60 per metric ton, as of 0340 GMT, after Thursday's 1.2% decline that followed a five-session rally. It has gained more than 6% this week.

Dalian's most-traded January iron ore ended morning trade 0.1% higher at 823 yuan ($112.93) per ton, after swinging back and forth.

Spot iron ore has also climbed more than 6% this week, trading at a four-week high of $116.50 on Thursday, SteelHome consultancy data SH-CCN-IRNOR62 showed.

Support for iron ore was intact despite a Mysteel consultancy report saying some mills in China's steelmaking hub of Tangshan city have suspended sintering operation for one week from Aug. 24 as required to improve air quality.

China is aiming to achieve a supply and demand balance in its steel market this year, according to the industry ministry, even as the market faces mounting pressure from a floundering economy and ongoing property market woes.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian exchange fell following recent gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks in Shanghai also dipped. Rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 both dropped 0.5%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.2%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 1.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; additional reporting by Amy Lv in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

