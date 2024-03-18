Iron ore rebounds on upbeat China data, lower shipments

By Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Prices of iron ore futures rebounded on Monday after upbeat data in top consumer China renewed hopes for a pick-up in steel demand in coming weeks and as some traders liquidated their short positions.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 recouped lost ground and ended daytime trade 0.9% higher at 803 yuan ($111.56) a metric ton, following an 11% week-on-week drop on Friday.

The benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ4 on the Singapore Exchange was up 3.7% at $103.65 a ton, as of 0835 GMT.

This boosted sentiment to some extent especially after data showed that in China fell more than expected in February from a record high the previous month and China's policy bank left a key policy rate unchanged while withdrawing cash from a medium-term policy loan operation on Friday.

Lifting sentiment, total shipments from Australia and Brazil - two major iron ore suppliers - dropped 12.5% week-on-week to 22.08 million tons in the week ended March 18, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Tepid near-term ore demand posed as headwinds to market sentiment and prices, said analysts.

Average daily hot metal output among Chinese steelmakers surveyed fell for a fourth straight week in the week ended March 15, down by 0.6% on-week to 2.21 million tons, according to Mysteel data.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal DJMcv1 up 1.1% while coke DCJcv1 was flat.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly higher on rising raw materials prices.

Rebar SRBcv1 ticked 0.3% higher, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.7%, stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 1.4%, while wire rod SWRcv1 declined 0.3%.

China's crude steel output climbed 1.6% in the first two months of 2024 from a year earlier, confounding market expectations that production would decline in the low-demand period when many steelmakers carried out maintenance work.

($1 = 7.1981 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.