Iron ore rebounds on supply concerns; demand worries ease

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday, with the Dalian benchmark contract rising more than 5% after a three-session slump, as worries over supply boosted prices of the raw material.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 5.4% to 1,191.50 yuan ($186.33) a tonne.

July iron ore on the Singapore Exchange SZZFN1 advanced 2.6% to $205.90 a tonne, the highest since May 19.

Concerns over iron ore supply to top steel producer China also buoyed spot prices, with the benchmark 62% material rising to $209 a tonne on Tuesday, the strongest since May 19, based on SteelHome consultancy data SH-CCN-IRNOR62.

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports dropped to 127.65 million tonnes last week, the lowest since February 5, while shipment arrivals were lower than prior-week and year-ago volumes, according to metals data provider SMM.

Shipments from top iron ore miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX were seen declining, while Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA has interrupted production at two mines over safety concerns, reducing its output by 40,000 tonnes a day.

"We should start seeing the impact of this week's stoppage in next week's export numbers," said RBC Capital Markets mining analyst Kaan Peker in a note.

"We anticipate marginal weaker (month-on-month) imports from Brazil and Australia," he said, adding that Indian volumes "had been impacted by wet weather".

On the demand side, some analysts said the outlook for Chinese steel products remained bright, despite subdued May trade data.

"Solid global growth recovery in the coming quarters will likely boost final goods demand and hence the demand for Chinese exports," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Construction steel rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 both ended the morning trade up 2.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 2.3%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 jumped 3.7%, while coke DCJcv1 climbed 4.9%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

