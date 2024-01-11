Iron ore rebounds on renewed hopes of China stimulus

Singapore iron ore rises nearly 1%

Coking coal up over 2%, coke climbs nearly 1%

Steel benchmarks broadly edge up

Recasts paragraph 1, updates prices

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices recouped losses on Thursday, after falling for five straight sessions, helped by the latest support for the property market and renewed hopes of monetary easing in top consumer China.

The benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange climbed nearly 1% to $134.1 a metric ton, as of 0700 GMT, erasing earlier losses. It hit a nearly four-week low at $131.5 earlier in the session.

"Sentiment soured after hot metal output so far in January failed to pick up as expected," said a China-based trader, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The scheduled output of steel reinforcing bars (rebar) among mills surveyed fell 6.5% on the month to 9.67 million tons in January with losses among mills ranging from 100 yuan to 200 yuan a ton, data from consultancy Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) showed.

"Some mills have recently set up plans for a temporary reduction in production while a few others postponed the resumption of blast furnaces that had been under maintenance since December to stem the loss," SMM added.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also recorded gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 climbing 2.07% and 0.97%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly tickedup. Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.21%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1rose 0.4%, stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 2.45% while wire rod SWRcv1 lost 0.65%.

($1 = 7.1583 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.