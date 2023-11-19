Iron ore rebounds on improving risk sentiment, low stocks

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rebounded on Monday as risk-off sentiment hurt by Chinese intervention last week eased, while low inventories amid rising stockpiling needs and improving steel margins also helped the market.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange climbed 1.39% to $130.3 a metric ton, as of 0227 GMT.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 edged up 0.31% to 966.5 yuan a ton, as of 0215 GMT, after two sessions of losses.

"The rise might be because some traders liquidated their short positions after the upward adjustment on margin. It might also be a test on buying appetite," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage FIS.

"We need to monitor the actual transactions within the day to see how strong the real buying interest is."

The DCE raised margin requirements for speculative trading on iron ore futures contracts to 15% from 13% from settlement on Nov. 20.

Falling inventories also boosted sentiment. Stocks of the key steekmaking ingredient at major Chinese ports slid by 1.1% on week to 107.6 million tons as of Nov. 17, according to data from consultancy Steelhome.

"Some mills have resumed operation of blast furnaces that had undergone maintenance, thanks to improved margins," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Profitability among steelmakers surveyed climbed to 29% as of Nov. 17 from 20.78% a week before, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

The gains in iron ore futures came despite a few northern cities including top steel production hub Tangshan implementing level 2 emergency response from Sunday following a heavy air pollution forecast.

Other steelmaking ingredients weakened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 0.7% and 0.47%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down. Rebar SRBcv1 dipped 0.33%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.4%, wire rod SWRcv1 fell 0.31% and stainless steel SHSScv1 declined 0.93%.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

