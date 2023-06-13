News & Insights

Iron ore rebounds on China monetary stimulus, bets on more measures

Credit: REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

June 13, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Singapore and Dalian iron ore futures rebounded on Tuesday as market sentiment improved after the central bank of the world's top steel producer lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months.

The announcement came after the Singapore benchmark retreated 3% on Monday following a near-15% rise over eight straight sessions amid of hopes that China would roll out a series of stimulus policies to revive its beleaguered property market.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90% from 2% on Tuesday as it injected 2 billion yuan through the short-term bond instrument.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment is also a Bloomberg News report that said, citing people familiar with the matter, China is considering a dozen stimulus measures to support areas including the property market, the largest steel consumer.

The move comes after a flurry of weaker-than-expected economic data in April and May.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1reversed the downtrend in the morning session and ended daytime trading 0.69% higher at 801.5 yuan ($112.10) a metric ton.

Meanwhile, other steelmaking ingredients likecoking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 jumped 4.09% and 2.64%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 advanced 1.88%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 1.77% and wire rod SWRcv1 gained 3.16%.

"The recent rise in steel prices has helped to expand steel margins and encouraged blast-furnace-based steelmakers to restart operations," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a morning note.

The fundamentals will only change after a steel output reduction policy is put into practice, they added.

China's state planner is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.56%.

($1 = 7.1500 Chinese yuan renminbi)

