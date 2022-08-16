Iron ore rebounds in short-term boost from China property support

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by news of further government support for Chinese property developers hit by a deepening financial crisis, but China's worrying economic backdrop capped gains.

The most-traded iron ore, for delivery in January 2023, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 0.3% higher at 724.50 yuan ($106.78) a tonne, after three sessions of losses.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month September contract rose 1.6% to $107.65 a tonne following two sessions of selloff.

Chinese regulators have instructed state-owned China Bond Insurance Co. Ltd. to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by a few private property developers, Reuters reported on Monday.

The additional state support comes as latest activity data pointed to an economic slowdown in China amid Beijing's zero-COVID policy and the property downturn.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 gained 0.3%.

Data showing Chinese steel mills ramping up production this month also supported iron ore and other steelmaking ingredients.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 1% and coke DCJcv1 climbed 0.8%.

"Iron ore is supported by demand in the short term, (but) there is pressure in the medium term," Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note.

Average daily crude steel output among member mills of China Iron & Steel Association during the first 10 days of August rose 2.8%, or 53,100 tonnes, to 1.94 million tonnes from late July, consultancy and data provider Mysteel reported.

Some of China's idled blast furnaces are back online as steel margins improved.

Adding to headwinds facing China's steel industry, however, Zhongzhou analysts said high temperatures in some regions have prompted adjustments in power supply, which affected electric furnace output and could also hit steel demand.

They said 80% of steel mills in Sichuan province had stopped production.

Shanghai hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slipped 0.3%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 0.4%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

