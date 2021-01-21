Iron ore rebounds as key supplier Australia braces for potential cyclone

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Thursday as key supplier Australia began preparing for a potential tropical cyclone, but worries over rising coronavirus cases and falling steel margins in China kept gains in check.

The most-active May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.9% higher at 1,061 yuan ($164.24) a tonne.

Iron ore's front-month February contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFG1 turned 0.9% higher at $167.43 a tonne by 0712 GMT, reversing early losses.

Australia's Pilbara Ports Authority has begun clearing large vessels from anchorages at Port Hedland, the world's biggest iron ore loading hub, after the weather bureau said a Category 1 or 2 cyclone could make landfall on the Pilbara coast by Friday.

However, worries remained over new COVID-19 cases in top steel producer China, which continued to rise despite restrictions, and seasonally weak domestic steel demand that has squeezed margins, pulling spot prices down.

"The market is concerned about the small outbreak of coronavirus cases in China, which could impact steelmaking facilities" if more lockdown measures are implemented, said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ.

Iron ore's spot price dropped to $171.50 a tonne on Wednesday from $172 the day before, according to SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"Although we acknowledge the supply risks in Australia, a demand slowdown ahead of the Chinese New Year could see prices normalising to $156/tonne by the end of this quarter," Hynes said.

While possible disruptions in iron ore supply and mining operations loom in Australia, higher 2021 production guidance flagged earlier this week by top miners BHP BHP.AX, BHP.L and Rio Tinto RIO.AX helped improve the overall supply outlook.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.7%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.3%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 added 0.9% and coke DCJcv1 jumped 3.9%.

Iron ore shipments by top mining companieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Ng7rFy

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.