Iron ore rebounds as further fall in port inventories lifts sentiment

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rebounded in afternoon trading on Friday as sentiment improved, helped by data showing that inventories at Chinese ports continued to fall in the past week.

The most-traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.29% higher at 866.5 yuan ($126.43) a tonne, but marked a week-on-week fall of 4.3% and a month-on-month drop of 4.6%.

Concerns that China may cut crude steel output this year had pressured the market this week along with weaker-than-expected steel demand and prospects of higher ore supply, but sentiment picked up after port inventory data on Friday.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ3 was 1.42% higher at $119.9 a tonne by 0716 GMT, following a drop of 4.5% so far this week.

"It's natural to see (the iron ore) price rebound after dramatic falls within this week. We believe the price has nearly hit bottom at this stage," said a Shanghai-based iron ore analyst.

Iron ore inventories at major Chinese ports fell for the fourth week in a row by a total of 4.3% to 136.05 million tonnes as of March 24, data from consultancy Mysteel showed on Friday.

"Demand for seaborne (iron ore) cargoes to be shipped in April remained relatively firm, which may lend support to the market in the short term," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at international brokerage FIS.

Prices of other steelmaking raw materials such as coking coal and coke similarly ended daytime trading with gains, with the former DJMcv1 climbing 1.47% and the latter DCJcv1 rising 0.53%.

Likewise, steel futures prices managed to regain some lost ground, recovering some losses or even making some gains, compared to the morning trading session.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dipped 0.44% to 4,107 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHCCcv1 edged down 0.33%. Wire rod SWRcv1 rose 1.18% and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.56%.

