Iron ore rebounds as China cuts lending benchmarks

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Monday, after China cut benchmark lending rates to support its economy but the price rally is expected to be short-lived as demand outlook remains cloudy.

China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin, adding to last week's easing measures, as it strived to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded September contract SZZFU2 rose 1.1% to $101.90 a tonne at 0706 GMT.

The most traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 2.6% to 698 yuan ($102.21) a tonne, before easing to end daytime trade 1.5% higher as outlook for demand remained bleak.

"The heat wave and the record high temperature (in China) still exist so that's destroying construction steel demand. You still got COVID. People are still not on the streets consuming steel intensive goods," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

"In normal times, a rate cut would have been like a five-time rally... The problem is, we're in a sort of a liquidity trap. The government's pumping out more fiscal stimulus and it's not getting to the right places."

Dalian iron ore fell in every trading session last week to its strongest weekly decline in five weeks. Prices have tumbled around 40% from their record high of 1,196 yuan a tonne hit in May last year.

Increased consumption of steel scraps by Chinese steelmakers has also dampened demand for iron ore, while rising stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports - at a three-month high - also weighed on prices. SH-TOT-IRONINV

But Widnell said inflation has added to mine production costs, so iron ore prices should not fall too steeply.

In the spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore traded at $103 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since July 22, according to SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.3%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 was up 0.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 edged up 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 increased 4% while coke DCJcv1 fell 2.4%.

($1 = 6.8289 yuan)

