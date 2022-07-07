Iron ore rebounds after losses, but global recession fears linger

Contributor
Naveen Thukral Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

Dalian iron ore recouped from a selloff in the previous session to rise 5% on Thursday, as the dollar eased, although concerns over a global recession and new COVID-19 restrictions in China persisted.

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore recouped from a selloff in the previous session to rise 5% on Thursday, as the dollar eased, although concerns over a global recession and new COVID-19 restrictions in China persisted.

The euro huddled at a two-decade low on Thursday and oil nursed losses as investors fretted about a looming recession, while equities were caught between growth worries and relief that a slowdown might put the brakes on interest rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 climbed 5% to 764 yuan ($114.02) a tonne as of 0429 GMT and August contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFQ2 gained 1.9% at $113.30 a tonne.

Dalian iron ore has fallen for four sessions out of six.

Coking coal DJMcv1 rose 5.3% and coke DCJcv1 jumped 4.8%.

The dollar USD= eased 0.2% after scaling a 20-year peak against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals slightly less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks.

China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the country with mass testing and fresh restrictions, including in weary Shanghai where new cases have been linked to a building which houses a karaoke lounge that was operating illegally.

($1 = 6.7003 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More