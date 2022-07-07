Iron ore rebounds after losses, but global recession fears linger

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore recouped from a selloff in the previous session to rise 5% on Thursday, as the dollar eased, although concerns over a global recession and new COVID-19 restrictions in China persisted.

The euro huddled at a two-decade low on Thursday and oil nursed losses as investors fretted about a looming recession, while equities were caught between growth worries and relief that a slowdown might put the brakes on interest rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 climbed 5% to 764 yuan ($114.02) a tonne as of 0429 GMT and August contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFQ2 gained 1.9% at $113.30 a tonne.

Dalian iron ore has fallen for four sessions out of six.

Coking coal DJMcv1 rose 5.3% and coke DCJcv1 jumped 4.8%.

The dollar USD= eased 0.2% after scaling a 20-year peak against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals slightly less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said the outlook for the global economy had "darkened significantly" since April and she could not rule out a possible global recession next year given the elevated risks.

China is fighting nascent COVID-19 flare-ups across the country with mass testing and fresh restrictions, including in weary Shanghai where new cases have been linked to a building which houses a karaoke lounge that was operating illegally.

($1 = 6.7003 Chinese yuan)

