Iron ore rangebound as traders weigh China stimulus, demand outlook

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices were rangebound on Wednesday with the Dalian benchmark extending gains to a second session and Singapore prices drifting lower as traders awaited details of stimulus measures from top consumer China.

The most traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 was up 0.62% at 968 yuan ($134.97) a metric ton, as of 0211 GMT.

Beijing said that it would take more forceful and effective measures to stabilise market confidence, lifting sentiment in the stock and commodities markets on Tuesday.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment was news that China's policymakers are seeking to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan, mainly from offshore accounts of state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilisation fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

At least two iron ore cargoes from the world's No.4 supplier Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX are facing unusual customs delays at north China's Caofeidian port due to inspections for solid waste, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

In spite of this, the benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.94% lower at $130.75 a ton, as of 0220 GMT.

"The pick-up in ore demand will be slow in the short term as even though the number of blast furnaces that resumed operations exceeded that was under maintenance, lingering thin steel margins curbed buying appetite," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted further gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1up 0.74% and 0.36%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were higher. Rebar SRBcv1 advanced 0.52%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 ticked up 0.44%, wire rod SWRcv1 added 0.29% and stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.84%.

($1 = 7.1722 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

