Iron ore rangebound as traders weigh China demand prospects

By Enrico Dela Cruz

July 5 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were rangebound on Wednesday, as China's top steel-producing city of Tangshan ordered an output cut for July amid deteriorating air quality, prompting traders to assess demand prospects.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 0.7% higher at 828 yuan ($114.39) per metric ton.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark August contract SZZFQ3 turned 0.7% higher at $109.60 per metric ton, as of 0715 GMT, reversing earlier losses.

Tangshan's steel production curbs add to worries about iron ore demand prospects this year in top steel producer and metals consumer China, as the country's post-pandemic economic recovery appeared to have lost momentum in the second quarter.

Signs of rising global iron ore supply are also curbing prices, with Brazil's exports of the material in June hitting 34.41 million metric tons, compared to 32.02 million metric tons in the same month last year.

Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil rose by 2.7 million metric tons or 9.9% on the week to 29.4 million metric tons over June 26-July 2, consultancy and industry data provider Mysteel reported.

Still, the overall sentiment in the ferrous metals industry was somewhat muted as traders continued to anticipate additional stimulus from the Chinese government to support the struggling domestic real estate sector in particular.

"Chinese steel prices will find upward momentum from the central government's likely introduction of new economic stimulus policies this month, though the steel market's weakening fundamentals threaten to be a drag," Mysteel said in its monthly outlook.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 0.5%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.4%, wire rod SWRcv1 dropped 0.8%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.4%.

Other steelmaking ingredients dipped, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange down 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Varun H K and Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.