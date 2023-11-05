Iron ore rangebound as traders exercise caution following price rally

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Iron ore moved up marginally on Monday as upward momentum aided by healthy fundamentals was partly offset by fears of possible government supervision in top consumer China following the recent price rally and narrowing steel margins.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 added 0.11% to 926.5 yuan ($127.22) a metric ton, as of 0234 GMT.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.58% higher at $123.65 a ton, as of 0232 GMT.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient had found support from Beijing's rolling out more stimulus to shore up its economy.

China will accelerate the issuance and use of government bonds, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing an interview with new finance minister Lan Foan.

This came after it had approved in late October a 1 trillion yuan sovereign bond issue and passed a bill to allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas.

Beijing has issued 3.46 trillion yuan, or 91% of the annual total, of special bonds in the first nine months of 2023.

Also, the prospect of an end to tighter monetary policies helped boost sentiment across the industrial metals complex, analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

Authorities typically will step up oversight of the iron ore market after persistent price gains with the latest one in September.

Iron ore prices usually face some downward pressure after the state planner says it will strengthen supervision of the futures and spot markets.

Other steelmaking ingredients also gained, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 1.75% and 0.91%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were slightly higher. Rebar SRBcv1 climbed 0.58%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 0.44%, wire rod SWRcv1 was little changed and stainless steel SHSScv1 ticked up 0.31%.

($1 = 7.2827 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.