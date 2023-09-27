Iron ore range-bound ahead of holiday break in China

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were largely range-bound on Thursday, as traders preferred to take a watchful stance ahead of the upcoming holiday break starting from Sept. 29 in top consumer China.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient ended the week with a slight weakness as demand concerns, due to lingering property woes in the world's largest steel producer and consumer, dominated.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 climbed 0.18% to 846 yuan ($115.70) a metric ton as of 0304 GMT, recording a fall of 1.1% within the week.

The benchmark October iron ore SZZFV3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.64% lower at $115.8 a ton as of 0253 GMT, a drop of 0.3% within the week.

"Prices of raw materials, including iron ore, will be under downward pressure as long as the steel market remains weak," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

"For the moment, prices are changing within a relatively narrow range, and this will possibly last until mid-November."

Analysts at the National Australia Bank said in a note that they expected to see downside risk to prices at current levels.

Other steelmaking ingredients strengthened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 2.63% and 4.95%, respectively, paring some gains earlier in the session on the anticipation of reduced supply.

Also, lifting sentiment for the coal market was news that steel mills in East China's Shandong province and North China's Hebei province accepted on Wednesday the second round of coke price rise of between 100 yuan and 110 yuan per ton, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a report.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 ticked up 0.24%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 0.69% while wire rod SWRcv1 fell 2.52% and stainless steel SHSScv1 edged down 0.17%.

Markets in top steel producer China will be closed for holidays during Sept. 29-Oct. 6.

($1 = 7.3122 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

