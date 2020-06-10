Iron ore rally bolsters CSN, Vale bonds

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, June 10 (IFR) - Rising iron ore prices are making bonds issued by Brazilian miner Vale and steel company CSN outperformers amidst the recent rally in emerging market assets.

Increased demand from China, one of the world's largest importers of iron ore, paired with potential shortages in the commodity following mine closures is boosting sales contracts and in turn bond prices for both credits.

Vale's 6.250% 2026s were trading at a dollar price of 118.568 to yield 2.933% Wednesday afternoon, up over eight points since May 11, according to MarketAxess data.

And as the second largest exporter of iron ore in Brazil, steel maker CSN has also received a boost, with its 6.75% 2028s changing hands at 87.10 to yield 9.132%, up more than 20 points since May 5, just when iron prices started to climb.

"The bullish sentiment around iron ore is due to China's recovery and supply disruptions," said Omotunde Lawal, head of the emerging markets corporate debt group at Barings.

"I think Vale's mine closure, announced a couple of days ago, is giving a bit more tailwind to iron ore prices."

Earlier this month, the Brazilian government ordered the closure of Vale's Itabira mines after a cluster of employees were infected by Covid-19.

Vale is one of the world's largest iron ore companies in the world, and the closure of its Itabira operation equates to about a 10% shortage in production.

"The reality is that these things are still quite immaterial in terms of Vale's scale. So one mine closure a year for a couple of weeks doesn't really move the needle very much," said Lawal.

Rating agency Moody's took a similar view, noting in a report that "the setback on production supports iron ore prices, which are trading near or above $100/ton, and better positions the company to withstand the operating environment challenges."

IRON ORE BOUNCE

While most commodities have been under pressure, iron ore prices have been on a tear recently breaking through the US$100/ton mark for the first time since August last year.

"YTD iron ore and gold are the only commodities with gains, whereas you still have Brent down 38%, copper down 6.5%, and soft commodities such as soybeans down 8%," said Sebastian Lema, an analyst with asset manager Noctua Partners.

That rally in iron ore appears to have made all the difference to investor sentiment toward CSN, which still faces substantial refinancing risks amid a poorer outlook for its flat-rolled steel business.

This month Moody's moved its outlook on its B2 to negative, citing weakening credit metrics amid an expected decline in steel demand.

Despite several liability management exercises, CSN still faces some R$9bn in debt maturities between 2021-2022, mostly in the form of bank debt, said Moody's.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

