Iron ore rallies on positive signals from China financial meeting

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Iron ore strengthened on Wednesday as positive signals from top consumer China's latest financial meeting provided a further boost to market sentiment, on top of the key steelmaking ingredient's sound fundamentals.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 rose 1.9% to 914 yuan ($124.90) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT, the highest since March 31.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 1.14% higher at $120.5 a ton, as of 0218 GMT.

China will set up a mechanism to resolve local debt risks and manage local government debt, state media said on Tuesday, citing a key twice-a-decade financial policy meeting held on Oct.30-31.

Beijing will also help with reasonable financing demands for all types of property enterprises and pursue policies that aim to meet housing demand.

"Lowering local debt is, to some extent, injecting liquidity into the downstream market, buoying sentiment and supporting demand for industrial metals," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at brokerage firm FIS.

Iron ore is still most exposed to further policy support versus other commodities, analysts at Citic said, seeing further upside potential towards $130 a ton.

"Providing further support is lingering concerns over a possible supply disruptions caused by potential labor strike in the West Australia, especially when there is a lack of clarity on progress of the issue," Pei added.

Nearly 350 BHP BHP.AX iron ore rail workers in Australia approved industrial action plans that could include work stoppages of up to 24 hours, Reuters reported.

Technically, a resistance level will be at 948 yuan a ton, according to Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

Other steelmaking ingredients were, however, weaker, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 0.5% and 0.59%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly recorded slight gains. Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.19%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.23%, and wire rod SWRcv1 advanced 0.78%.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 1.91%.

($1 = 7.3180 Chinese yuan)

