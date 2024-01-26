Iron ore posts best week since November on China optimism

Updates prices

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Prices of iron ore and other ferrous commodities dropped on Friday, but most were on track for a weekly gain as traders found comfort in optimism over top consumer China's policy support to shore up its fragile economy.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1closed down 0.1% at 989.50 yuan ($137.82) per metric ton.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most active February iron ore SZZFG4eased 0.2% to $135.10 a ton at 0729 GMT.

On a weekly basis, Dalian iron rose 4.3%, the biggest gain since November 2023, while the Singapore iron ore contract increased 4.2%, on track for its best week since last November.

China's central bank on Wednesday announced a deep cut in the amount of cash banks hold as reserves in a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system.

According to a Bloomberg report, Chinese authorities were considering mobilising about 2 trillion yuan ($278.61 billion) to stabilise a slumping stock market, boosting risk sentiment.

"Any further policy easing could act as an upside catalyst for prices. In addition, we expect fundamentals to turn more price-supportive after the Chinese New Year in mid-February," Citi analysts said in a note.

China's steelmaking hub Tangshan city in Hebei province announced that it will launch a level 2 emergency response due to heavy air pollution from Jan. 26, according to a statement from the Tangshan city government on its WeChat account on Thursday.

Steel mills typically have to cut their sintering capacity by 30%-50% in response to the alert, and it is unclear when the pollution controls will be lifted.

The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures ExchangeSRBcv1 was nearly unchanged at 3,973 yuan a ton, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 eased 0.1% to 4,102 yuan, wire rod SWRcv1 fell 0.8% to 4,140 yuan, and stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 1% to 14,180 yuan.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 tumbled 4.1% to 1,778.50 yuan a ton, and coke DCJcv1 shed 2% to 2,459.50 yuan.

($1 = 7.1798 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Eileen Soreng)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.