Iron ore nears $100/tonne as China power woes hit steel mills

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures slumped for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, trading closer to $100 a tonne, as electricity rationing in parts of China has led to steel mill shutdowns.

Analysts said a heatwave gripping several regions in top steel producer China since mid-July has caused power shortages, forcing authorities to ration electricity.

In China's southwestern Sichuan province, authorities began limiting electricity supply to homes, offices and malls on Wednesday.

Nearly 20 steel mills in China's northwest regions had suspended operations as of Wednesday, according to steel industry data provider SMM.

The power rationing is expected to continue for a week, SMM said.

"Our base case is that the power rationing this time around should be milder than that seen last year in terms of duration and scale", and confined to few provinces, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Iron ore's most-traded January 2023 contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was down 1.7% at 703 yuan ($103.85) a tonne, as of 0550 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's front-month September contract SZZFU2 fell 1.9% to $103.60 a tonne.

Rising iron ore supply in China also weighed on prices, analysts said.

Stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports have steadily risen over the past seven weeks, hitting 138.6 million tonnes as of Aug. 12, the most since mid-May, according to data from Mysteel consultancy. SH-TOT-IRONINV

As some factories have been ordered to halt operations to alleviate power shortages, worries also intensified about steel demand in China, which has already been weak amid a downturn in the country's property sector.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 shed 1.9%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 1.8%. Stainless steel bucked the negative mood, rising 1.2%.

Other steelmaking inputs also fell, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 down 0.4% and coke DCJcv1 shedding 2.3%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.