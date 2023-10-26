Iron ore muted amid worries about China's near-term demand

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were little changed in early trade on Friday as investors weighed China's stepped-up fiscal support for its flagging economy against near-term demand prospects for the steelmaking ingredient in the world's biggest steel producer.

Concerns about Chinese steel mills' further curbing production to comply with emission control protocols, especially during winter months, and to minimise losses amid weak sales, capped weekly gains for iron ore spurred by China's additional fiscal stimulus.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was down 0.1% at 870 yuan ($118.93) per metric ton, as of 0134 GMT. It has gained more than 1% so far this week, however.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark November iron ore SZZFX3 shed 0.4% to $116.60 per ton, though it was on track for its first weekly gain in six weeks.

China's deepening property sector crisis has also kept traders cautious, analysts said.

"Despite many stimulatory measures, the sector is still grappling with debt and sluggish demand. This keeps steel demand prospects weak, increasing risk for narrowing profitability for steel producers," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

"While restocking of iron ore could provide a near-term support, we see the risk of another leg down for prices breaking below $100/t by the year end."

The focus is currently on the implementation of steel production reductions and the recovery of scrap steel supply in China, analysts said.

The northern Chinese city of Tangshan, China's top steel production hub, will launch a level-2 emergency response from Friday amid a forecast of heavy air pollution.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian exchange also dipped, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 both down 0.5%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were little changed, with rebar SRBcv1 virtually flat, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edging up 0.2% and wire rod SWRcv1 shedding 0.2%. Steel SHSScv1 lost 0.7%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

