Iron ore moves sideways on mounting inventory, China property worries

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures were little moved on Monday amid persistent caution due to mounting port inventory and lingering property worry in top consumer China while the Singapore benchmark rebounded on growing buying.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 closed morning trade unchanged at 949 yuan ($131.86) per metric ton.

The benchmark March iron ore SZZFH3 contract on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.4% at $128.05 a ton as of 0332 GMT, thanks to a wave of buying following a steep fall in the previous week, said analysts.

Mixed market signals clouded directions on demand outlook with Beijing's various stimulus efforts and an expectation of growing demand after the Lunar New Year holiday break poised to support prices.

However, the persistent pessimism amid the struggling property and stock markets in the world's second-largest economy capped price gains.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Sunday it would step up implementing market stabilisation measures.

Rising inventory weighed on sentiment. Iron ore inventory across 35 ports tracked by the Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) totalled 126.26 million metric tons in the week as of February 2, up 1.32% week-on-week due to more arrivals.

Most Chinese steel mills showed little interest in making purchases in the spot markets, having bought needed volumes in the previous weeks.

Steelmakers typically stockpile raw materials in the weeks ahead of a week-long holiday to meet production needs during the period.

Elsewhere, lawmakers in Guinea approved on Saturday a joint development deal for its giant Simandou iron ore project involving the junta-led government, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L, and Winning Consortium Simandou.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 inched down 0.58% and 0.28%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Rebar SRBcv1 was little changed, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 ticked down 0.15%, wire rod SWRcv1 decreased 0.22%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.48%.

($1 = 7.1971 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap and Amy Lv; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.