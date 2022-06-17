Iron ore marks worst week since Feb on plunging China steel margins

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 17 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore extended losses to a sixth session on Friday, marking its steepest weekly slump in four months, as Chinese steel mills opted to reduce output amid weak profits and deteriorating demand prospects.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 5.9% lower at 821.50 yuan ($122.64) a tonne, after earlier tumbling to 815.50 yuan, the lowest since May 26.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's front-month July contract SZZFN2 was down 5.4% at $121.15 a tonne, as of 0727 GMT, falling for a seventh straight session.

Benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's spot price in China also headed south this week, declining for five business days to a three-week low of $132 a tonne on Thursday, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"In recent weeks, an increasing number of mills in (China's) steelmaking hub of Tangshan are opting to undertake maintenance and cut output amid weak margins," said ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

Some regions have also begun to actively curb production, analysts at Sinosteel Futures said.

The rainy season in many parts of China that usually disrupts construction activity and restrictions put in place to contain COVID-19 outbreaks have hit demand in the world's top steel producer, squeezing mills' margins.

Reflecting such sluggish demand, China's steel inventory has risen this week by 316,700 tonnes to about 22.2 million tonnes, according to Sinosteel analysts.

Adding to steel producers' burden, they had to pay more for steelmaking ingredients including iron ore following a recent rally.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 4.3%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 4.2%, both also posting steep weekly losses.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 1.3%.

Other steel inputs also hit three-week lows, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 dropping 3% and coke slumping DCJcv1 3.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.