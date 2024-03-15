Iron ore loses over 10% on week as feeble demand, rising stocks weigh

Dalian iron ore slides nearly 3.5%

SGX benchmark falls well below $100/t

Coking coal eases over 2.5%, coke down more than 1.5%

Updates closing prices

March 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices tumbled further on Friday to a more than six-month low, on track for a weekly drop of more than 10%, amid sluggish spot buying appetite and bleak demand prospects in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 3.46% lower at 781.5 yuan ($108.61) a metric ton, the lowest since Aug. 22, 2023. It posted a weekly drop of 11%.

The benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ4 on the Singapore Exchange was 4.1% lower at $99 a ton, as of 0747 GMT, the lowest since June 1. It has plunged 14% on-week so far this week.

"Weaker demand prospects are increasing possibilities of steel production cuts... less steel production means lower demand for iron ore," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

Risks of faltering ore demand loomed after a few provincial steel associations issued statements to either call for a steel output cut or only vaguely propose local market players to jointly promote the healthy development of the steel industry, according to consultancies Mysteel and Lange Steel.

"Stockpiles for iron ore have almost replenished, with stockpiles now at a 12-month high. However, we expect iron ore prices to stabilise from cost of production perspective," ANZ analysts added.

Iron ore stocks at 45 major Chinese ports surveyed increased by 1% on the week to around 142.9 million tons as of March 15, Mysteel data showed.

The state-backed China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) held a meeting with representatives from several major steelmakers, research agencies and the country's state planners to discuss the new mechanism on controlling steel capacity and evaluate the capacity swap policy in the sector, without giving further details though, the association said in a statement on its WeChat account on Thursday.

Weighing on sentiment is also the extended decline in for February in the world's second-largest economy, suggesting the fragile property market.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were likely weaker, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 2.89% and 1.72%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly down. Rebar SRBcv1 shed 1.77%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slipped 1.20%, wire rod SWRcv1 lost 1.09% while stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.22%.

($1 = 7.1953 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Zsastee Ia Villanueva and Amy Lv; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ZsasteeIa.Villanueva@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.