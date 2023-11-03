Iron ore logs second weekly gain on China stimulus, sound fundamentals

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Iron ore rose for a second consecutive week, underpinned by stimulus-related optimism and supportive fundamentals in top consumer China.

The key steelmaking ingredient also benefited after a key financial policy meeting earlier this week and following the latest fiscal stimulus in Asia's largest economy.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 climbed 1.36% to 933 yuan ($127.57) a metric ton, as of 0234 GMT on Friday, ending the week with an increase of 3.7%.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.86% higher at $123.65 a ton, as of 0239 GMT, a rise of 1.5% this week.

Chinese policymakers said during the twice-a-decade financial meeting on Oct.30-Oct. 31 that Beijing would strengthen efforts to reduce local debt risks and help with reasonable financing demands for all types of property enterprises.

This came after China last week approved a 1-trillion-yuan sovereign bond issue and passed a bill to allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas to support its economy.

Healthy fundamentals also supported iron ore, analysts said.

The average daily hot metal output among mills surveyed still held well above 2.4 million tons as of Friday, despite a weekly drop of 0.55%, data from consultancy Mysteel showed, indicating solid demand in the near term.

However, analysts at Everbright Futures highlighted downside risks from a possibly enhanced price monitoring from authorities and wider-scale production reduction among steelmakers.

Other steelmaking ingredients soared to nearly one-month high, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 4.45% and 3.96%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also recorded gains on higher raw materials.

Rebar SRBcv1 climbed 1.15%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 1.12%, wire rod SWRcv1 rose 0.65% and stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 1.15%.

($1 = 7.3136 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.