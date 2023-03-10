Iron ore holds firm as China enters peak construction season

By Enrico Dela Cruz

March 10 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures edged higher on Friday, with the Dalian benchmark price on track for a fifth weekly gain on optimism around China's steel demand as the country enters its peak spring construction season.

However, traders tempered their enthusiasm, taking into account regulatory risks. Chinese authorities may take measures to curb surging iron ore prices, the state-owned Shanghai Securities Journal said.

The upbeat mood lifted construction steel rebar's benchmark price in China, the world's biggest steel producer, to its strongest since June.

Iron ore's most traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 2.6% to a contract-high of 932.50 yuan ($133.92) a tonne.

It surrendered some of its earlier gains to end daytime trading just 0.1% higher at 910 yuan a tonne, though it was still up 0.9% for the week.

"The May Dalian contract hit fresh highs despite recent warnings from authorities that it would severely 'crack down on illegal behaviours such as fabricating price increase information, hoarding and price gouging' and also moves by the exchange to limit speculative activity," Westpac analysts said in a note.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark April contract SZZFJ3 was up 0.7% at $128.55 a tonne, as of 0748 GMT, off a session-high $130.70.

Analysts said worries about regulatory intervention were likely to continue curbing iron ore prices, though the outlook for steel demand in China has improved.

Next week, the spotlight will be on China's activity data releases for January and February, which are expected to show the country rebounding after dropping its stringent zero-COVID policy, analysts said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.4%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 and wire rod SWRcv1 both climbed 0.9%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 0.5%.

On the Dalian exchange, coking coal DJMcv1 was flat, while coke DCJcv1 rose 1.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

