Iron ore hits two-week high on hopes China will contain property crisis

By Enrico Dela Cruz and Sonali Paul

July 26 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures touched two-week highs on Tuesday, extending a rally driven by hopes that top steel producer China's support for its struggling property sector would help boost demand for the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 4.1% higher at 738 yuan ($109.28) a tonne, after hitting its highest since July 11 at 746 yuan earlier in the session.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's front-month August contract SZZFQ2 climbed 4% to $109.60 a tonne, its strongest since July 12.

Sentiment has improved following reports that China will launch a real estate fund to help property developers cope with a crippling debt crisis and restore confidence in the industry.

Dalian iron ore prices have rebounded about 15% from a seven-month low hit on July 20, while SGX iron ore has risen 14% from an eight-month low of $95.50 a tonne touched on July 18, when news of mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses rattled investors.

The fund to help distressed property developers adds to the list of measures taken by Chinese policymakers to ease some of the credit access issues facing real estate companies.

But uncertainty remains whether iron ore's gains could be sustained.

"In our view, credit access doesn't fundamentally solve the underlying problem of weak property sales", which were hit by COVID-19 restrictions during the first half of the year, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia commodity analyst Vivek Dhar.

"A meaningful relaxation of China's COVID zero policy appears the most likely pathway to instil confidence back into China's property sector," he said.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.1% after a three-session advance, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 was flat.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 edged down 0.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 0.4% and coke DCJcv1 gained 0.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.