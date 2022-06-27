Iron ore hits one-week high on China demand hopes, easing COVID curbs

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 27 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore's benchmark iron ore futures hit one-week highs on Monday, supported by hopes that Chinese steelmakers would restart dozens of blast furnaces idled due to slumping margins and weak demand to replenish inventories.

Easing COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and scrapped or relaxed testing mandates in several Chinese cities also buoyed markets battered last week amid concerns over weak steel demand in the world's biggest producer of the manufacturing and construction material.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose up to 5% to 782.50 yuan ($117.02) a tonne, its highest since June 20.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's front-month July contract SZZFN2 climbed 5.7% to $120.60 a tonne, its strongest since June 20.

Dalian iron ore had tumbled 22% in a record 10-session sell-off until June 23, while SGX iron ore had slumped to its weakest close this year at $108.14 a tonne on Thursday -- dragged down by a marked slowdown in steel production in China.

The market panic seen last week has eased, analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note. Limited steel production is expected to help reduce inventories eventually, they said, and "the reduction in supply will help prices to stop falling".

But the overall outlook for China's ferrous complex has not changed fundamentally, analysts said.

China's strict zero-COVID protocols will keep lockdown risks high, while unfavourable weather conditions are also a concern.

"Weaker consumption and negative COVID headlines should keep a lid on iron ore futures this week," said Atilla Widnell, managing director, Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1, which tumbled on June 20 to a near seven-month low, was up 0.9%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 up 1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 3.2%.

Dalian coking coal DMcv1 climbed 0.6% and coke DCJcv1 rose 1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.