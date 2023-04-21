Iron ore hits near 4-month low on subdued demand, rising inventories

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell for a third straight session on Friday to near four-month lows, as subdued buying interest from steel mills and a pick-up in port inventories undermined investor sentiment.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 4.82% lower at a near four-month low of 730.5 yuan ($105.96) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark May iron ore SZZFK3 was 5.82% lower at $108.65 a tonne, as of 0708 GMT, the lowest since Dec. 28, 2022.

"Mills' buying interest (in spot iron ore cargoes) ahead of the upcoming (May 1-3) holiday is weaker than expected, weighing on spot prices and sending pressure to futures markets as well," said Yu Chen, a Shanghai-based analyst at consultancy Mysteel.

Iron ore inventories at the 45 major Chinese ports surveyed increased by 1.23 million tonnes, or 1%, on the week to 130.35 million tonnes in the week, as of April 21, Mysteel data showed.

"The drastic fall (in iron ore prices) on Friday resulted from the joint impact of several negative signs. The worse-than-expected 19.2% year-on-year fall in new housing starts in the past quarter suggested weak demand for raw materials," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage firm FIS.

"Also, supply will be sufficient in the near term, based on the latest quarterly results from the top three suppliers."

Steel-making ingredients coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 dropped 3.51% and 2.51%, respectively.

Steel futures were mostly down. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slid by 2.28% to a near five-month low of 3,810 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 declined 2.27%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 0.29%. Wire rod SWRcv1 increased 0.54%.

($1 = 6.8944 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Subhranshu Sahu)

