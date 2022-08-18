Iron ore heads for weekly loss on gloomy China demand outlook

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Friday and were set for a weekly drop, as concerns grew about demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China amid a sputtering economy.

The most-traded iron ore, for January delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 2.2% to 672 yuan ($98.69) a tonne, its lowest since July 27.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded October contract SZZFV2 dipped 1.3% to $100.40 a tonne.

A heatwave in top steel producer China has prompted electricity rationing, forcing some mills to halt operations.

That has added to concerns about iron ore demand. Analysts have warned that demand is likely to remain weak in China due to mandatory steel output limits, a property-sector downturn and COVID-19 restrictions.

"The macro data is not ideal, the real estate (crisis) drags down the economy, infrastructure construction is affected by the weather and capital supply," Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note.

Latest factory and retail activity data showed the Chinese economy unexpectedly slowed in July, squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and the country's property crisis before the power crunch clouded growth prospects.

The market has become more cautious over its expectations for September and October, Zhongzhou analysts said.

"There is no upward driving force (for iron ore and steel prices) until consumption improves or new favourable policies emerge," they added.

Increased consumption of steel scraps by Chinese steelmakers has also dampened demand for iron ore, while rising stocks of imported iron ore at Chinese ports also weighed on prices. SH-TOT-IRONINV

In the spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore traded at $103.50 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since July 22, according to SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.3%, as of 0310 GMT, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 1.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 fell 1.8% and coke DCJcv1 lost 1.7%.

