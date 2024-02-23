Iron ore heads for weekly loss on China demand concerns

Updates closing prices

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were set for a sharp weekly drop amid persistent worries about demand in top consumer China, even as prices rebounded on Friday on concerns over possible supply disruption in Brazil due to a train accident.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 0.45% higher at 899 yuan ($124.91) a metric ton, posting a drop of 6.5% for the week.

The benchmark March iron ore SZZFH4 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.43% higher at $120.2 a ton, as of 0713 GMT, shedding 5.6% so far this week.

"It's more of impact on sentiment; the situation this year is not worse than the previous year, so we believe the support to ore prices should also be smaller," Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage FIS, said.

Heavy rains over the last few days in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state caused an incident on a railroad line owned by a third-party company that serves Vale, the world's second-largest iron ore supplier said in a reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

"This is expected to be resolved in the next few days and will not impact Vale's production or shipments."

Abundant supply and slow demand recovery continue to act as a headwind in the near term, limiting price gains for the key steelmaking ingredient, analysts said.

Daily hot metal output among steelmakers surveyed declined by 0.5% on the week to around 2.24 million tons in the week ending Feb. 23, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE declined, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 0.65% and 0.44%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 were little changed, stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 1.63%, while wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.34%.

($1 = 7.1974 Chinese yuan)

