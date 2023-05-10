Iron ore gains on renewed hopes of China demand recovery

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 10 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures rose on Wednesday, supported by renewed optimism around demand prospects in top steel producer China, though other steelmaking ingredients including coking coal slumped after a two-day advance.

Iron ore's most-active June contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFM3 was up 1.9% at $103.90 a tonne, as of 0725 GMT, having hit $105.15 earlier in the session.

On China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore's most-traded September contract DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 0.3% higher at 724 yuan ($104.74) a tonne. It earlier touched 733 yuan, its strongest since April 24.

Spurring hopes for increased demand for iron ore, steel industry consultancy and data provider Mysteel reported that six steel mills in North China's Shanxi province will gradually resume production in the coming two weeks amid improved margins, thanks to lower production costs.

That will likely increase the daily blast furnace capacity utilization rate to 89% from 74.8% as of May 9, Mysteel analysts said.

Expectations of expanded stimulus for China's economy amid an uneven recovery also kept iron ore prices supported.

"Certainly there is a feeling that Chinese authorities are likely to announce further supportive measures over the coming weeks," said Al Munro of broker Marex.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1, however, shed 2.1%, while Dalian coke DCJcv1 dropped 2%.

"Considering that the demand is still facing downward pressure, traders are less motivated to haul coking coal," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

China's coal imports fell in April from a 15-month high in the prior month, but its January-April purchases rose a hefty 89% from a year earlier, data on Tuesday showed, overshadowing the suspension of operations at 32 open-pit mines for safety checks in the northwestern Inner Mongolia region.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped 0.9%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 1%, wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 3.4%, while stainless steel SHSScv1added 0.8%.

(Additional reporting by Amy Lv in Beijing; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.