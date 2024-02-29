News & Insights

Iron ore gains on hopes of more stimulus, improved demand in China

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

February 29, 2024 — 09:56 pm EST

Written by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices advanced on Friday, aided by growing expectations of improved demand and more stimulus to be unveiled in the coming week in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.79% higher at 894 yuan ($124.23) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ4 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.89% higher at $116.1 a ton.

China's manufacturing activity in February contracted for a fifth straight month, an official factory survey showed, raising the pressure on policymakers to consider further stimulus measures.

A private-sector survey, however, showed both production and new orders grew faster last month, pushing business confidence to a 10-month high.

Eyes are on China's annual parliament meeting-the National People's Congress, which will convene on March 5 with a series of economic targets and policy priorities for this year.

"With no sign that the sector's (property market) multi-year correction in real estate is close to finding a floor, things will get worse before they get better. We expect announcements of widening support and clear market interventions," said analysts at Moody's Analytics in a note, expecting extra stimulus for manufacturing sector.

Boosting market sentiment is also Beijing's latest effort to support its ailing property area.

China urged prefecture-level and above cities to establish a financing coordination mechanism before March 15 in a bid to support the country's struggling property sector.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also strengthened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 1.18% and 1.01%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 was little changed, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 ticked up 0.18% while wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.17% and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.18%.

($1 = 7.1963 Chinese yuan)

