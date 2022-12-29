Iron ore gains as China demand optimism dwarfs COVID worries

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore prices climbed on Thursday, with the Dalian benchmark rising to a more than six-month high, as optimism over demand prospects in top steel producer China outweighed concerns about a surge in the country's COVID cases.

The most-traded iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 1.5% higher at 844.50 yuan a tonne, after initially touching 846 yuan, its highest since mid-June.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark January contract SZZFF3 climbed 0.7% to $113.90 a tonne.

Expectations of demand from Chinese steel mills ahead of New Year and Spring Festival holidays provided additional support, particularly to near-term iron ore prices, analysts said.

"Iron ore inventory at steel mills is too low ... As Spring Festival holidays are approaching, steel mills still have potential needs for further replenishment," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

China will hold a week-long celebration of the Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, from Jan. 22.

Overall sentiment also remained positive, especially with prospects of steel demand in the property sector improving, analysts said.

A top adviser to the People's Bank of China on Saturday called for strengthening of real estate policy in light of sluggish economic growth.

Steel benchmarks also edged higher. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 edged up 0.1%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.4%, while both wire rod SWRcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.7%.

Mysteel Research & Consulting said it expects prices of major steel varieties to "stay rangebound against a high expectation for stimulus policies to exert positive effects on a stagnant market".

It also expects disruptions due to a surge in COVID cases in China to curb economic activity until the first quarter of 2023.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs fell, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

