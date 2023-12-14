Iron ore gains after China's top tier cities lower housing down payment

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Friday after some Chinese cities lowered down payment requirement for house buying to support its indebted property market, although thinning steel margins and softening demand capped gains.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 rose 0.53% to 953 yuan ($133.86) a metric ton, as of 0301 GMT.

The benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.81% $135.1 a ton, as of 0304 GMT.

China's financial regulator said on Thursday it would meet the reasonable financing needs of real estate companies "without discrimination" and "strongly" support the construction of affordable housing.

Beijing and Shanghai relaxed home purchase restrictions by lowering the minimum deposit ratio for first and second homes, suggesting renewed efforts by Chinese authorities to revive the sluggish housing market.

"The latest adjustments in down payments in Beijing and Shanghai bolstered sentiment," Everbright Futures noted.

The continuously falling ore demand, however, is limiting the upside room for price of the key steelmaking ingredient.

The average daily hot metal output among steel mills surveyed declined for the seven consecutive week by 1.1% on the week to 2.27 million tons as of Dec. 15, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

"Rising coke prices ...put pressure on the industry. This could lead to steel mills easing back on steel output, hurting iron ore demand," ANZ bank said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also advanced, with coking coal DJMcv1 up 2.29%, while coke DCJcv1 was flat.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose. Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.13%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.12%, wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 0.45% and stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 1.22%.

China's November crude steel output fell 3.8% from the prior month, extending a decline for the fifth consecutive month, official data showed.

($1 = 7.1196 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton)

