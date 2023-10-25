Iron ore futures subdued on worries over China winter demand

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures were subdued on Thursday amid worries that Chinese demand for the steelmaking ingredient will remain weak in the near term, overshadowing China's stepped-up fiscal support for its flagging economy.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 dipped 0.2% to 869 yuan ($118.75) per metric ton by 0300 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark November iron ore contract SZZFX3 was down 0.2% at $116.95 per ton.

The urgent concern is that Chinese steel mills might be prompted to curb production to comply with emission control protocols particularly during winter months, and to minimise losses amid weak sales, analysts said.

That, along with prevailing concerns about China's property sector crisis, has kept iron ore's gains muted in recent days, which were spurred by top iron ore consumer China's additional fiscal measures to bolster economic growth.

"Questions remain over how quickly real demand will materialize as construction activity tends to decline over winter months," Al Munro at broker Marex said in a note.

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has said domestic crude steel production could drop in the last quarter of 2023 due to mandatory production cuts to control emissions and the regular pollution constraints during winter months, according to ING analysts.

There could be some support from the supply side, however, with Australian miner FortescueFMG.AX on Thursday reporting a 3% drop in its quarterly iron ore shipments because of increased maintenance and lower port stockpiles, while operational problems at its Iron Bridge project limited processing.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian exchange also slipped, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Chinese steel benchmarks were also subdued. Rebar SRBcv1 gained 0.1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 0.3%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.7%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 1.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

