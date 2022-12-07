Iron ore futures subdued on uncertainty about China ending COVID curbs

Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

December 07, 2022 — 12:01 am EST

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures edged lower on Wednesday in volatile trade, as uncertainty lingered around China's pivot away from its stringent zero-COVID policy and caution emerged over signs that the market is overbought.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade down 0.1% at 779 yuan ($111.58) a tonne, after a 0.2% drop in the previous session.

The benchmark Dalian contract has risen about 10% this quarter as recent gains spurred by top steel producer China's ramped-up policy support for ailing domestic property developers and easing of its COVID restrictions offset losses from the sell-off in October.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's front-month January contract SZZFF3 was down 0.2% at $107.95 a tonne, as of 0414 GMT. However, it was about 40% up from its end-October level.

China-bound iron ore's spot prices have also rebounded strongly, rising to a four-month high of $110 a tonne on Tuesday, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"The recently-announced support measures for the property market in China suggests the worst is behind us for bulk commodity markets," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

"That said, things are still looking challenging amid lingering uncertainty around Chinese reopening and slowing economic growth in developed markets in the short-term."

China should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year as it seeks to better coordinate COVID-related policies with economic and social development, state media reported on Wednesday, after a high-level meeting of the Communist Party.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs remained supported, however, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 0.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were also slightly firmer, with rebar SRBcv1 up 0.2%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gaining 0.4%, wire rod SWRcv1 rising 0.1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 climbing 0.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.