Iron ore futures snap 3-day losing streak on China property support moves

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures snapped a three-session losing streak on Thursday, as recent support measures for China's property sector outweighed worries over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 1.8% to 735.5 yuan ($102.98) a tonne as of 0230 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 0.8% at $96.10 a tonne.

While traders contemplated the support measures for China's property sector, Premier Li Keqiang convened a State Council meeting to emphasise the importance of economic performance in the fourth quarter, ANZ Research said in a note.

Three of China's biggest commercial banks have agreed to provide fundraising support to property developers, including industry giant Vanke 000002.SZ, 2202.HK, in a coordinated effort to support the country's embattled property sector.

Meanwhile, Chinese cities imposed more curbs on Wednesday to rein in rising coronavirus cases, adding to worries about the economy amid fresh unrest at the world's largest iPhone plant that highlighted the social and industrial toll of China's strict COVID-19 measures.

Mainland China's Health Commission reported 31,656 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 23, compared with 29,157 new cases a day earlier.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher, buoyed by signals the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes and news of fresh economic stimulus from China, with the dollar failing to recoup losses. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.3%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 1.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 rose 0.8%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 both rose 2.8% respectively.

($1 = 7.1421 yuan)

