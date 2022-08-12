Iron ore futures slump on China demand pessimism

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell more than 2% on Friday, reversing gains in the previous session, as traders weighed demand prospects in top steel producer China that has been plagued with a debt crisis in its real estate industry.

The most-traded iron ore, for delivery in January next year, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 dropped as much as 2.5% to 716 yuan ($106.16) a tonne. The contract, however, was still on track for a weekly gain of more than 1% driven by a rebound in margins at mills.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month September contract SZZFU2 fell 2.3% to $109.75 a tonne, as of 0334 GMT, but was up 0.6% this week.

"The iron ore market remains on shaky ground," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note. "Demand in China still faces headwinds from a real estate downturn and constraints on steel industry emissions."

Chinese steel industry regulators and leaders remain committed to curbing annual output that began last year in line with the country's decarbonisation goals and a sector-wide consolidation plan to eliminate overcapacity.

COVID-19 lockdowns and financial troubles facing Chinese property developers - a sector that accounts for about 40% of domestic steel demand, according to ANZ analysts - have also clouded the outlook for demand for both steel products and inputs.

Hopes of sustained government support for the property industry and signs that steel demand is stabilising, however, supported prices of rebar and other steel products.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.9%, while hot-rolled coil climbed 0.6%, putting both benchmark contracts on track for their fourth consecutive weekly gains.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.3%.

Other steelmaking inputs also rose, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 up 1.4% and coke DCJcv1 adding 1.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

