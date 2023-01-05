Iron ore futures slump on China COVID worries, weak holiday demand

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures slumped on Thursday, pressured by worries about demand prospects in top steel producer China, as a surge in COVID infections hit domestic economic activity.

Overall sentiment was also dampened by weakening steel demand during holiday and winter season in China.

While China's momentous dismantling of pandemic controls has brightened the chances of a rebound for the world's second-largest economy, COVID outbreaks have clouded the near-term outlook.

U.S. President Joe Biden raised concern about China's handling of its outbreaks hours after the World Health Organisation said Beijing was under-reporting deaths from the disease.

Iron ore's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was down 1.7% at 836 yuan ($121.45) a tonne, as of 0538 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark February iron ore SZZFG3 fell 1% to $113.90 a tonne.

"Steel mills have cut production ahead of the Spring Festival (later this month), and some have issued holiday notices," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Steel benchmarks also fell. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 shed 1%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 0.7%, wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 0.4%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 2.4%.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs were firmer though, with coking coal DJMcv1 up 0.2% while coke DCJcv1 gained 0.6%.

China has allowed three government-backed utilities and its top steelmaker to resume coal imports from Australia, the first such move since Beijing imposed an unofficial ban on coal trade with Canberra in 2020.

Dalian coking coal's most-active May contract hit a six-week low of on Wednesday in anticipation of increasing supply from Australia.

"It's not surprising to see China wanting to ensure energy security at a time when sweeping virgin COVID infections nationwide could temporarily cripple domestic coal production, which is already being hindered by freezing weather conditions across the north of the country," said Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.