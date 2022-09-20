Iron ore futures slump as recession fears dominate mood

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ferrous futures in top steel producer and exporter China fell on Wednesday, with iron ore hitting a two-week low, as fears of a global recession dominated financial markets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 slumped as much as 3.3% to 686.50 yuan ($97.44) a tonne, its weakest since Sept. 8.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark October contract SZZFV2 dropped 2.1% to $94.10 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 5.

Financial markets were on edge amid worries that increased monetary policy tightening by central banks could tip the world economy into recession, dampening demand for commodities and slowing global trade.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates further by 75 basis points later in the day to tackle high inflation.

"If the interest rate is raised by 100 basis points, it will be bad for financial markets," Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note.

"Although the recent replenishment of raw materials by steel mills has led to strong cost support, the macroeconomic environment at home and abroad is still not optimistic," Huatai Futures analysts said separately.

The Asian Development Bank cut its 2022 and 2023 growth forecasts for developing Asia, citing mounting risks from rising borrowing costs across the world, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The lender expects China's economy to expand 3.3% this year, a further step down after previously trimming the forecast to 4.0% from 5.0% in April, taking into account the risks from the country's zero-COVID policy and ailing property sector.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 1.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1, however, gained 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 dropped 0.7%, while coke DCJcv1 edged up 0.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.