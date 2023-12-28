Iron ore futures slide amid weak China factory activity outlook

Updates with closing prices

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures declined on Thursday as market participants geared up for a sustained contraction in manufacturing activity in China.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was down 1.3% at 976 yuan ($137.48) per metric ton at closing.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 was down 1.8% at $141.24 a ton, snapping a five-day winning streak.

China's manufacturing activity likely contracted for the third consecutive month in December, a Reuters poll showed, weighed by soft demand for manufactured goods, a reading that would embolden calls for more policy support.

The country will strive to expand domestic demand, ensure a speedy economic recovery and promote stable growth, according to an interim report of the country's 14th five-year plan published by parliament on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, China will intensify market-oriented reforms to boost development.

China's yuan CNY=firmed against a weakening U.S. dollar on Thursday after the dollar index fell late on Wednesday to its lowest level in five months.

A stronger yuan makes yuan-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Analysts expect demand for iron ore to surge in coming weeks as Chinese steelmakers replenish raw materials to maintain production needs over the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 slid 0.4%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 0.7%, and wire rod SWRcv1 fell 0.6%. Meanwhile, stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.4%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 inched down 2.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

($1 = 7.0991 yuan)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Subhranshu Sahu)

