Iron ore futures set for weekly gain on China reopening hopes

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Friday and were set for weekly gains, buoyed by expectation that top steelmaker China would ease its strict COVID-19 restrictions, lifting demand sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 gained 0.8% to 776.5 yuan ($109.97) a tonne, as of 0215 GMT, rising about 5.2% so far in the week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 1.3% at $104.30 a tonne.

China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine protocols in the coming days and a reduction in mass testing, sources told Reuters, a marked shift in policy after anger over the world's toughest curbs fuelled widespread protests.

Meanwhile, China reported a slight dip in new daily COVID-19 cases on Dec. 1, the National Health Commission said.

Market sentiment has also been buoyed by China's measures to support its struggling property sector, a key consumer of steel.

These measures should have a better chance of developing into stronger demand for steel and iron ore amid a shift away from strict adherence to the zero-COVID policy, ANZ said in a note.

China's economy will keep growing at a reasonable speed with stable employment and prices, Finance Minister Liu Kun said in a speech at the ASEAN plus Three Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum in a video.

Asian shares were flat and Treasuries held onto gains ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, the next big test for investors looking for more signs of a shift from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar nursed heavy losses. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.5%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.5%, wire rod SWRcv1 advanced 0.9%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 fell 0.6%, while coke DCJcv1 rose 0.7%.

($1 = 7.0613 yuan)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

