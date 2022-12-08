Iron ore futures set for weekly gain on China demand revival hopes

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Friday and were set for weekly gains, as top steelmaker China easing COVID-19 restrictions lifted hopes for a revival in demand.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 4.6% to 814.0 yuan ($116.98) a tonne as of 0255 GMT, its highest level since June 16 and rising about 6.7% this week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 1.2% at $110.50 a tonne.

A weaker U.S. dollar and optimism over a China reopening supported market sentiment, alongside positive developments in the country's property sector, ANZ said in a research note.

Although many Chinese embraced new freedoms after the country dropped key parts of its tough zero-COVID regime, there was mounting concern that a virus that had largely been kept in check could soon run wild.

Manufacturers and eateries keen to stay open in China are preferring to retain COVID-19 curbs until they get a clearer picture of just how workplaces will be affected by the easing of stringent measures.

Mainland China's Health Commission reported 16,797 new coronavirus cases for Dec. 8, compared with 21,439 new cases a day earlier.

China's factory-gate prices dropped for a second month in November from a year earlier, while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak economic activity and soft demand.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher amid hopes that China's economy would pick up pace as COVID-19 curbs ease, although caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, could cap sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 2.9%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 2.3%, wire rod SWRcv1 advanced 2.2%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 edged 1.4% higher.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 rose 3.3% and 2.0% respectively.

($1 = 6.9583 yuan)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.